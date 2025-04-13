2 dead, 2 injured in Sterling Heights crash involving 6 vehicles

A man and a woman are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a six-vehicle crash in Sterling Heights Saturday evening, police say.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

Officials say a 33-year-old Sterling Heights man was driving a vehicle at a high speed on 15 Mile Road when the vehicle collided with a Ford Bronco. The Bronco then caught fire and hit four other vehicles.

The driver of the Ford, a 79-year-old Sterling Heights woman, and the man died as a result of the crash, police say.

Two other drivers whose cars were hit were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police say it's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.