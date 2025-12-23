Sterling Heights city officials consider proposed Sheetz at former Detroit Free Press site

Sheetz, the one-stop shop gas station chain, could soon be coming to Sterling Heights, Michigan, with their eyes set on the land where the former Detroit Free Press building stands.

City Planner Jake Parcell says the current plan is to use a corner of the land with the idea of expanding on the southeast corner of the lot. Parcell says the current plan for the Sheetz meets the needs of the city's sustainability goals with green space and more amenities to be built.

"Sheetz has been engaged with the office of planning, reviewing some potential sites in the city," said Parcell.

Some drivers say they are ready for construction to begin, saying they like how fast the service is and the good food it offers. While others wonder if it will make the busy roadways even more congested.

"Traffic is a big one. We are considerate with the Sterling Heights being a bigger city and how every development has an impact on traffic," said Parcell.

It's why Parcell says the city has worked closely with Sheetz to see how they will combat the concern of traffic, and the city has even conducted traffic studies to see if this build can be possible.

The next step is for the city council to vote on the current plan. The plan is on the agenda for the Jan. 6, 2026, council meeting.