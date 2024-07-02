Watch CBS News
Autos

Stellantis reducing shifts at Warren Assembly Plant, citing sales and production

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories
Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories 04:00

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Stellantis announced it will reduce a shift at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant "to align with production and sales."

The company said about 1,600 of the 3,300 employees will be impacted by the temporary layoffs. 

The plant produces the Jeep Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer and the Ram 1500 Classic.

"Stellantis is adjusting the operating pattern at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to align production with sales. The plant will run one shift for the month of July. The Company will continue to monitor demand and take the necessary action to balance inventories," spokesperson Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

The automaker announced in April that it was planning to lay off workers in the U.S. to cope with a rapidly changing auto market after it faced increased capital spending in making the transition from gasoline vehicles to electric autos. It also reported declining sales in the first quarter and higher costs due to a new contract agreement reached last year with the United Auto Workers union.  

Stellantis reported on Tuesday a 21% decrease in total U.S. sales for the second quarter, selling 344,993 vehicles. Despite the drop in sales, the company said it saw a 4% increase in sales in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.