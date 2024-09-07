Stellantis recalls 1.2 million Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

Best cars for teen drivers Best cars for teen drivers 01:37

Stellantis is recalling more than 1.2 million Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The recall covers certain trucks from 2029 and 2021 through 2025 models of the Ram 1500 trucks. The recall also affects more than 233,161 vehicles in Canada, Mexico and certain markets outside of North America.

The auto manufacturer said in a statement on Saturday the trucks may have anti-lock brake software that could inadvertently shut down the stability control, which manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skidding.

If that happens, the brakes would still work, Stellantis said.

The company said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

U.S. safety standards require electronic stability control to work during nearly all phases of driving, the company says.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Oct. 3.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also announced Saturday that Stellantis is recalling 32,863 Jeep Gladiator vehicles manufactured between 2020-2024. The company is also recalling Jeep Wrangler vehicles manufactured between 2018 and 2024 as the instrument panel cluster in the vehicles may experience an internal short circuit, according to Reuters.

These are the latest in a series of recalls for Stellantis this year.

In March, Stellantis also recalled thousands of Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars because of a manufacturing defect that could cause airbags to rupture, spraying metal fragments around the cabin. In February, the company recalled more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a ball joint issue that could result in a loss of control by the driver, potentially leading to a crash.

In July, Stellanis recalled 332,000 Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep vehicles because sensors on their seat belt connectors are not working properly. The company said at the time it had received at least 578 reports about the faulty sensor but isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

A month earlier, the automaker recalled almost 1.2 million vehicles in North America to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras. The recall covered Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram pickup trucks and SUVs.