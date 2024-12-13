Stellantis offers $3.3 million in home repair grants for residents living near Detroit's Mack plant

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Stellantis announced Thursday that it is partnering with Detroit to offer $3.3 million in home repair grants to residents living near the automaker's Detroit Assembly Complex-Mack.

The Home Repair Program is overseen by Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department and will include $2.7 million in unspent project funds and $600,000 from the Community Benefits Agreement Neighborhood Impact Fund, which is being transferred from Invest Detroit, according to the automaker.

"Since we made the decision to build the first new assembly plant in more than 30 years in the city of Detroit five years ago, we have been committed to supporting the community," said Christine Estereicher, vice president of public affairs for Stellantis North America, in a news release. "In listening to our neighbors, we recognized there was additional need for home repairs, so redirecting these funds where they could do the most good was an easy decision. One of Stellantis' values is to care for the future, and we hope these additional funds will help our neighbors make necessary updates to their homes."

The new funding is in addition to the $1.8 million that Stellantis provided for home repairs to 120 homeowners on the east side in 2020 and 2021.

Residents who are interested in applying for a home repair grant can reach out to the city's Housing and Revitalization Department at 313-628-2231. Applications will be made available in January 2025.

Since 2021, the Mack assembly plant has produced the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, a plug-in hybrid.