Stellantis adding K-9s to plant security measures, company spokesperson says

Professionally trained K-9s will become part of the security team at the Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack, a Stellantis spokesperson said.

"The highly trained dogs, contracted through a professional K9 service, along with their handlers, will work alongside plant teams as part of ongoing efforts to support workplace safety and employee well-being," the company said.

The dogs were selected for their ability to remain comfortable alongside employees in a manufacturing environment. The K-9 teams previously spent several months at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

"Their presence adds another layer of preventative security while also helping provide reassurance and peace of mind for employees on site," the company said. "Employee safety and security remain top priorities, and Stellantis continues to evaluate tools and resources that support a safe working environment across its manufacturing operations."

The workers at Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack manufacture Jeep Grand Cherokee models.