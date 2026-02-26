Stellantis will not issue profit-sharing checks to UAW members for 2025 calendar year

For the first time in 15 years, Stellantis is not issuing a profit-sharing distribution to UAW-represented employees.

The profit-sharing checks are among the annual compensation packages for some jobs in the auto industry, but the allocations depend on each company's finances. The last round of profit sharing checks from Stellantis, issued in early 2025, were down sharply from the previous year, with employees represented by the United Auto Workers receiving $3,780.

"Following the full-year results announcement, it is clear that 2025 was a very challenging year for Stellantis, reflecting the cost of a profound and necessary business reset to correct past decisions," the company said in a statement.

"As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees for 2025. As we move forward, we are confident that the decisive actions the company has already taken to put the customer at the center of everything we do, such as reintroducing the legendary HEMI® V8 engines in the Ram 1500, will support profitable growth and put us on a better path for a stronger, more successful 2026."

The company issued financial reports on Wednesday that indicated a $26.4 billion loss during 2025.

The last time that Stellantis employees did not get a profit-sharing distribution was in 2010.

The above video originally aired on July 22, 2025.