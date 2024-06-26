Statewide ban on bump stocks for firearms proposed in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan lawmaker wants to ban bump stocks across the state. Senate Bill 942 was proposed less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on bump stocks.

Bump stocks are attachments that enable a semiautomatic rifle to fire faster. The ban was put in place by the Trump administration after a gunman used bump stocks during the 2017 deadly shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

"We don't want to make it easy for people to hurt our citizens," said Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia).

Polehanki introduced the bill which would ban the purchase, possession, and manufacturing of bump stocks.

"These are small devices, easy to manufacture. They could even, unfortunately, be 3D printed," she said.

Polehanki said she wants Michigan to join the other states that already have statewide bans on bump stocks in place.

"What's the need for anyone to have a bump stock?" she asked.

Mac Mallah, a gun store associate at Tactical Edge Gun Shop in Dearborn, said he dislikes the question about why they are needed.

"Why do you need a fancy car? Why do you need a helicopter? Why do you need a soda? You know what I mean? It's more something I'd like to have, to have fun with it."

He said he is opposed to the proposed ban on bump stocks.

"I feel like Michigan has been passing all sorts of legislation that doesn't really stop criminals from getting their hands on guns."

Polehanki said she started drafting the bill minutes after the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban. She said she hopes to get bipartisan support. For now, the bill is being considered by the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety.