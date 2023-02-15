State superintendent pushes for gun laws after tragic shooting at MSU

(CBS DETROIT) - State Superintendent Michael Rice is pushing for Michigan lawmakers to pass commonsense gun laws following the tragic shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

During a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Rice called on the state legislature to "pass meaningful gun legislation."

Rice referenced a resolution adopted by the state Board of Education in October 2022 calling on the legislature to pass gun laws to make students and staff safer in schools.

"We've lost too many young lives to gun violence," Rice said. "There are guns in the wrong hands. It's well past time for commonsense gun safety laws."

On Monday, three students were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. Police say the alleged gunman, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say the five victims injured remain in critical condition.

"After careful consideration and out of respect for the families, we wanted to inform the public and the media that MSU DPPS will not be confirming the names of the five victims in the hospital at this time," university police posted on Twitter.