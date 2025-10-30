Livingston County organization to distribute meals as SNAP benefits are set to pause

A Livingston County group is starting a weekly food distribution for families and individuals, as thousands anticipate a pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The pop-up event on Saturday is the first in a weekly series that the group hopes to keep going in the future.

"We want to do our small part to support some of those families and to try to relieve the pressure that are on the food banks already," said Kate Mazzara, an organizer with Stand Against Extremism. "We are going to have meal kits prepared in bags ready to go for families."

Mazzara said it won't just be peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

"We have hot casseroles and spaghetti dinners," she said.

According to the Livingston County Hunger Council, roughly 1 in 13 residents is food insecure. That figure was collected before the federal government shutdown and the pause in SNAP benefits. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 5% of all households in Livingston County (75,722 households) relied on SNAP in 2023.

Mazzara said getting help with putting food on the table hits close to home for her.

"I have family members that rely on SNAP. They don't make it very well without support, so that weighs heavy on my mind, but anytime someone is going hungry, it concerns me," she said.

Mazzara said the current shutdown and upcoming pause in benefits mean people are looking for help who didn't need it before.

"Right now, people are losing jobs and now want to turn to support for food, and it's just not there," she said.

Anyone interested in attending Saturday's event doesn't need to bring an ID or register. The event is set from noon to 2 p.m. at the Howell Courthouse.