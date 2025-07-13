Watch CBS News
10 suffer minor injuries after staircase collapses during birthday party in Oxford township

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Ten people are recovering from minor injuries, including two 2-year-old kids, after a staircase collapsed in Oxford Township, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials responded to the collapse at a home on the 600 block of Southshore Drive around 3:55 p.m.

The sheriff's office says all 10 were posing for a picture on the stairs during a birthday party when one of the steps broke, leading to the collapse. 

It's unknown if anyone went to the hospital. 

