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St. Clair Shores man accused of abusing dog pleads to animal torture

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A St. Clair Shores man accused of abusing his dog has pleaded no contest to charges, prosecutors said. 

On Wednesday, Michael Sikorski, 29, pleaded no contest to third-degree animal torture. He faces up to four years in prison. 

On March 15, Macomb County prosecutors allege Sikorski kicked his dog in the face, before lifting the dog by its leash behind his back, strangling the dog by its collar, and then swinging the dog over his head and slamming the dog into the ground. 

Sikorski's dog did not suffer permanent injuries from the alleged abuse, prosecutors said.   

"Those who choose to harm animals will be held accountable. Our pets rely on us for their safety and care, and when that trust is violated through acts of cruelty, it is not only unacceptable, it is against the law. My office will continue to stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves and ensure that individuals who commit acts of animal abuse face the consequences under Michigan law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.  

Sikorski is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.   

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