Cocaine, oxycodone, cash confiscated during St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe drug bust

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

A collection of drugs with an estimated street value of over $100,000 has been confiscated in a narcotics investigation involving multiple Metro Detroit law enforcement agencies.

The Michigan State Police, Second District, posted a photo of the some of the illegal items on its social media Wednesday; explaining that search warrants served in St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe resulted in the seizure of:

1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

1,883 oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam pills.

6 pounds of marijuana.

Over $20,000 in cash.

Drugs and cash that were confiscated after three search warrants were served Feb. 25, 2025. Michigan State Police

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed the search warrants Tuesday, assisted by MSP's Second District Headquarters, St. Clair Shores Police Department and Eastpointe Police Department.

Federal money to support this investigation came from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.