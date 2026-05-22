St. Clair County identifies first salmonella case linked to backyard poultry outbreak
St. Clair County health officials have identified the county's first salmonella case linked to a multistate outbreak associated with backyard poultry.
County health officials are reminding residents to exercise caution when cleaning areas where birds roam or live and when handling poultry.
The salmonella bacteria are more commonly found in poultry droppings, according to health officials. Germs can also be present on the feet, beaks and feathers of birds, as well as in coops, cages and other surrounding environments.
Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said more than 180 people in 31 states have been infected. So far, 21 cases have been reported in Michigan, with 29% of those cases among children. Health officials say several people came in contact with backyard poultry, including ducklings and chicks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness started from Jan. 17, 2026, to April 20, 2026. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, headache, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
The MDHHS recommends that people follow these steps to protect themselves:
- Children younger than 5 years old, older adults or people with weakened immune systems should not handle or touch chicks, ducklings or other poultry because they are more likely to become severely ill.
- Remain outdoors when cleaning any equipment associated with raising or caring for poultry, such as cages, feed, water containers and other materials.
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after touching birds or anything in their environment. Adults should supervise hand washing for young children.
- If your hands cannot immediately be washed, use hand sanitizer until they can be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
- Always keep poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored, such as kitchens or outdoor patios.
- Do not kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, especially the chicks.
- Do not eat, drink or touch anything to your mouth without thoroughly washing your hands after handling poultry or something from their environment.
- Do not keep live poultry inside the house where people live, eat or sleep.
- Do not give live baby poultry as gifts to young children.