St. Clair County identifies first salmonella case linked to backyard poultry outbreak

St. Clair County health officials have identified the county's first salmonella case linked to a multistate outbreak associated with backyard poultry.

County health officials are reminding residents to exercise caution when cleaning areas where birds roam or live and when handling poultry.

The salmonella bacteria are more commonly found in poultry droppings, according to health officials. Germs can also be present on the feet, beaks and feathers of birds, as well as in coops, cages and other surrounding environments.

Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said more than 180 people in 31 states have been infected. So far, 21 cases have been reported in Michigan, with 29% of those cases among children. Health officials say several people came in contact with backyard poultry, including ducklings and chicks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness started from Jan. 17, 2026, to April 20, 2026. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, headache, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

The MDHHS recommends that people follow these steps to protect themselves:

