2 charged with possession after St. Clair County task force finds methamphetamine during search

A man and woman each face two felony charges after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force seized a "large quantity" of methamphetamine at a home, authorities say.

The task force was investigating alleged sales of methamphetamine on the 2300 block of White Street in Port Huron Tuesday night.

"At that time, the target of the investigation was taken into custody on a traffic stop," the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "A subsequent search of the address revealed a large quantity [of] methamphetamine."

Authorities also saw a large amount of money, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, 34-year-old Chad Hamilton is charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Ashley Quant-Neitzke, 34, is charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, court records show.

Hamilton and Quant-Neitzke are each scheduled to have a probable cause conference on Feb. 25.