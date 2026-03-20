Spring arrives in Southeast Michigan with mild temperatures

The vernal equinox, occurring on Friday, marks the official beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

On this day, the sun crosses the celestial equator, resulting in nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness across the globe. It has been celebrated for centuries in cultures around the world as a time of renewal, balance, and new beginnings.

As temperatures gradually warm and plants begin to bloom, the vernal equinox symbolizes the transition from winter's dormancy to the vibrant growth of spring.

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Have a fabulous weekend, and happy spring.