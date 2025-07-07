Spirit Airlines inspects three planes after fire suppression foam spills out at Detroit hangar

A fire suppression system was "inadvertently activated" Friday afternoon at a Detroit Metro Airport Spirit Airlines hangar, according to a statement from the airline.

There was no fire, no impact to the day's flight operations, and no injuries resulted from the incident, the airline said.

The incident, which happened about 5 p.m., is believed to be caused by lightning strikes nearby.

Two aircraft that were parked inside Spirit's DTW hangar at the time, and one that was parked outside, "were removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team," the airline said.

A contractor was also scheduled to assist with cleanup efforts.

"We thank first responders for their quick response and assistance," the statement said.