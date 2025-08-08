Video shows speeding vehicle smash into downtown Kalamazoo building

A speeding vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan, earlier this week, resulting in significant damage to the building.

"This crash could have ended in tragedy," Deputy Chief Matthew Huber of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said about the incident. "There were six people in that vehicle, including minors, and decisions involving alcohol and reckless speed nearly cost them their lives."

Only one of the six people in the vehicle at the time had reported injuries. The 22-year-old driver received multiple lacerations and was treated and released at an area hospital, police said.

The circumstances began about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a Kalamazoo police officer saw a vehicle speeding on East Michigan Avenue, toward downtown, according to the department's press release. Before police could do a traffic stop, the driver lost control and crashed in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue.

The building had significant structural damage as a result, police said.

One of the passengers who was in the vehicle ran off before police arrived. The other passengers were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and a 34-year-old woman.

The crash remains under investigation.

"We urge our community to understand the very real consequences of impaired and dangerous driving. It's not just a legal issue — it's a matter of life and death. Please, don't put yourself or others in danger," Huber said.

Kalamazoo police ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact its Operations Division at 269-337-8142. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the "P3Tips" app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.