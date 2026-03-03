Michigan House Speaker announces work to move up Selfridge Air National Guard Base renovations

Initial estimates showed that it would take five to seven years for renovations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, but lawmakers said on Tuesday they want it done by the end of 2028.

"To do this in 2028, we can't rely on the federal government to pay for these runways," said Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall.

Hall said he's working to get renovations at the base done so Michigan can welcome a fleet of new fighter jets.

"We want to ensure that this happens while President Trump is still there so that he can ensure that we truly get this fighter mission, and so in order to do that, we have to do it on an accelerated timeline," he said.

There are several renovations on the base that need to be done before it's ready for the 21 new jets that Mr. Trump announced during his visit to Michigan last year. Hall said his focus is on improving the runways, which will cost the Michigan taxpayer $152 million.

"I would still expect the federal government to build out the rest of the site, including the hangars and things like that," said Hall.

Hall said he hopes to see legislation to allocate that $152 million move through the process on Capitol Avenue this week.

"Construction has to start very soon, so that's why it really has to be done by Spring break, that's the key," he said. "Once you get the funding, you know all the stuff that has to go into the construction has to happen, and then they got to get broken ground on that early within the next few months to make the timeline."

In a statement, a spokesman for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is working with the legislature on this accelerated timeline.

"The governor will continue to work with the legislature and federal officials to secure funding to make improvements to Selfridge for the new fighter and tanker missions, secure military and civilian jobs, and cement Michigan's status as a hub for defense and aerospace well into the future," said Stacey LaRouche, the governor's press secretary. "The governor looks forward to welcoming the first plans as they land at Selfridge."