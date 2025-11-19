Southwest Detroit community dealing with increase in ICE raids, arrest

Communities across Metro Detroit are reporting surges in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and arrests, particularly in areas with bustling businesses and growing families.

Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero says the presence of ICE agents in her community is nothing new, but adds the recent ramping up of raids, detentions and arrests reported in federal records and analyzed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter has left many of her constituents in fear.

"We're leaving families to fend for themselves, because now they've lost transportation, they've lost income, they've lost support," said Santiago-Romero.

Santiago-Romero says the increase is causing ripple effects across all corners of life.

"We are deporting family members. We are deporting people that are pillars in their household, and we are destroying people's lives," she said.

Santiago-Romero says the once vibrant and bustling pocket of Southwest Detroit is now quieter than ever before, pushing her teams to find ways to uplift their neighbors.

"The government is not here to save us. The only way that we are going to survive is by looking out for each other, looking out for our neighbors and creating these systems of care," said Santiago-Romero.

University of Michigan public health professor William D. Lopez says the threat alone of ICE presence can have a major impact on the stability and safety of a community.

"Everybody wants protection from unjust search and seizure. Nobody wants to be pulled out of their car. Nobody wants to go to prison and jail without due process. These are things that should apply to everyone," said Lopez.

Santiago-Romero says she is working alongside representatives at the city, state and federal levels to create safeguards to protect and support Detroiters.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and is waiting to hear back.