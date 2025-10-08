Southgate Anderson High School closed after bullet found in classroom

Classes are canceled Wednesday at Southgate Anderson High School after police say a bullet was found inside a classroom.

Southgate police are on scene, investigating the call at the school on Leroy Road near McCann Avenue in Southgate.

Police confirmed that they are sweeping the building and are working to determine where the bullet came from.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

