Southgate Anderson High School closed after bullet found in classroom

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Classes are canceled Wednesday at Southgate Anderson High School after police say a bullet was found inside a classroom. 

Southgate police are on scene, investigating the call at the school on Leroy Road near McCann Avenue in Southgate. 

Police confirmed that they are sweeping the building and are working to determine where the bullet came from. 

Officials said there is no threat to the public. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

