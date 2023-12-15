Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after Southfield students ride on bus with no seats, superintendent says

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Southfield Public Schools is investigating an incident where students were transported on a bus without seats during a field trip, Superintendent, Jennifer Green said in a letter to families. 

Administration became aware of the situation when the students returned to the school, Green said. 

The full letter can be read below: 

When the investigation is completed, the appropriate parties will be held accountable, Green said. 

