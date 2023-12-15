Investigation underway after Southfield students ride on bus with no seats, superintendent says
By Gabrielle Dawson
/ CBS Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Southfield Public Schools is investigating an incident where students were transported on a bus without seats during a field trip, Superintendent, Jennifer Green said in a letter to families.
Administration became aware of the situation when the students returned to the school, Green said.
The full letter can be read below:
When the investigation is completed, the appropriate parties will be held accountable, Green said.