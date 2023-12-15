Investigation underway after Southfield students ride on bus with no seats, superintendent says

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Southfield Public Schools is investigating an incident where students were transported on a bus without seats during a field trip, Superintendent, Jennifer Green said in a letter to families.

Administration became aware of the situation when the students returned to the school, Green said.

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Southfield Public Schools Families, Southfield Public Schools is currently investigating an incident involving students who were transported on a bus without seats during a recent field trip. We are deeply concerned about this occurrence, and we want to assure our community that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. The administration became aware of the situation only upon the return of the students to the school, prompting an immediate investigation into how this lapse in transportation safety occurred. We are working diligently to ascertain the circumstances that led to students sitting on the floor of the bus. This unprecedented incident is contrary to the standards and practices upheld by Southfield Public Schools. Field trips are intended to be enriching experiences, providing students with valuable opportunities for learning and growth. We are committed to ensuring that such incidents never happen again. We understand the concerns of our parents, guardians, and the community, and we want to assure everyone that a comprehensive investigation is underway. No decisions will be made until the investigation is complete and we have a clear understanding of the facts surrounding the incident. Once the investigation is complete, all appropriate parties will be held accountable. Southfield Public Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe and enriching learning environment for all students. We appreciate the community's understanding as we work to address and rectify this situation promptly. Dr. Jennifer Green, Superintendent

When the investigation is completed, the appropriate parties will be held accountable, Green said.