Southfield police searching for missing man with "medical issues"

(CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing middle-aged man with medical issues.

Anton V Goussev is a 56-year-old white male whose medical issues affect changes in his mental state, police say.

Goussev was last seen on Thursday, July 11, in the area of the 28000 block of Fairfax in Southfield.

He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Goussev has brown eyes, a clean-shaven face and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, gray collared sweater, suspenders, ivory pants and black Puma tennis shoes.

He drives a black 2001 Toyota RAV4, with the license plate EXA9152.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anton Goussev should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article.