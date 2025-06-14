Southfield police seek public's help finding missing teen

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

Police in Southfield, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday.

Officials say Alaura Jade Brooks was last seen leaving the area of Nine Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield on foot around 2:20 a.m.

Brooks is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a ponytail. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, lime green leggings and lime green Jordan shoes.

Alaura Jade Brooks, 15 Southfield Police Department

Anyone with information about Brooks is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.