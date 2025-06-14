Southfield police seek public's help finding missing teen
Police in Southfield, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday.
Officials say Alaura Jade Brooks was last seen leaving the area of Nine Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield on foot around 2:20 a.m.
Brooks is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a ponytail. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, lime green leggings and lime green Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information about Brooks is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.