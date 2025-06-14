Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police seek public's help finding missing teen

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories
Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories 04:00

Police in Southfield, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday.

Officials say Alaura Jade Brooks was last seen leaving the area of Nine Mile and Lahser roads in Southfield on foot around 2:20 a.m. 

Brooks is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a ponytail. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, lime green leggings and lime green Jordan shoes.

copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-yt-thumb-example-53.jpg
Alaura Jade Brooks, 15 Southfield Police Department

Anyone with information about Brooks is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.