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Southfield man released as investigation continues into weekend shooting, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A man taken into custody over the weekend after a shooting that killed one and injured two in Southfield, Michigan, was released pending a prosecutor's review. 

The shooting in the parking lot of TGI Friday's restaurant on Evergreen Road happened around 11:25 p.m. on Friday. The Southfield Police Department said a 58-year-old Inkster woman died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries.  

A 54-year-old Detroit man was found with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 42-year-old woman from Georgia also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Both were bystanders and not involved in the altercation, police said. 

Southfield police said they arrested a 35-year-old Southfield man after the incident. He was taken to the Southfield Detention Center. 

Police said they sent a warrant request on Sunday to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for a review and charging decision. But they cannot hold a suspect without specific charges indefinitely. As the man has not yet been charged, he was released on Monday pending review. 

The above video originally aired on Sept. 5, 2026.

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