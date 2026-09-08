Southfield man released as investigation continues into weekend shooting, police say

A man taken into custody over the weekend after a shooting that killed one and injured two in Southfield, Michigan, was released pending a prosecutor's review.

The shooting in the parking lot of TGI Friday's restaurant on Evergreen Road happened around 11:25 p.m. on Friday. The Southfield Police Department said a 58-year-old Inkster woman died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries.

A 54-year-old Detroit man was found with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 42-year-old woman from Georgia also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Both were bystanders and not involved in the altercation, police said.

Southfield police said they arrested a 35-year-old Southfield man after the incident. He was taken to the Southfield Detention Center.

Police said they sent a warrant request on Sunday to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for a review and charging decision. But they cannot hold a suspect without specific charges indefinitely. As the man has not yet been charged, he was released on Monday pending review.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 5, 2026.