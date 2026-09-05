1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of TGI Fridays in Southfield; man arrested

A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays in Southfield, Michigan, late Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident outside the restaurant on the 26000 block of Evergreen Road around 11:25 p.m. They found a 58-year-old Inkster, Michigan, woman and a 54-year-old Detroit man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were both taken to a hospital, where the woman later died. As of Saturday morning, the man is in serious but stable condition.

According to officials, a 42-year-old woman from Evans, Georgia, also suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital by friends and, as of Saturday morning, is in stable condition.

Police said they have arrested the suspected shooter, identified as a 35-year-old Southfield man. According to investigators, he and the Inkster woman pulled out firearms on each other during a verbal altercation in the parking lot. Both individuals were allegedly concealed pistol license holders at the time of the shooting.

The Detroit man and Georgia woman were bystanders and not involved in the altercation, officials said.