Southfield man charged with murder of woman found dead in parking lot

(CBS DETROIT) — A 28-year-old Southfield man has been charged in the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in an apartment parking lot over the weekend.

Robert Ridges III is charged with second-degree murder, carrying concealed weapons and felony firearm in the death of 29-year-old Tahiry Broom.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says Ridges met Broom through a commercial sex advertisement and agreed to meet up on the morning of Feb. 9 near Ridges' apartment building in Southfield. Following an argument, Ridges allegedly shot Broom.

Police responded to the 25000 block of Shiawassee Road for a report of an unresponsive person around 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 9. When they arrived, they found Broom lying in the parking lot of the Riverstone Apartments with a single gunshot wound to the right side of her head. Broom died at the scene.

Ridges was later arrested at MGM Grand Casino in Detroit.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Ridges placed 33 phone calls to various sex workers the morning of the shooting. Barren said mostly all the people Ridges sought out were Black females, including members of the transgender community.

Barren noted that Ridges also does not have a criminal history.

While executing a search warrant at Ridges' residence, officers recovered a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun and ammunition. The gun was reported stolen out of Georgia on July 23, 2023. Police believe this gun was used to commit the shooting.

"Every person is entitled to live without fear of violence," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Tahiry Broom had family and friends who loved her. She did not deserve to die, and her killer will be brought to justice."

If convicted of second-degree murder, Ridges faces up to life in prison without parole.

Ridges is due back in court on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.