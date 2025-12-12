Southfield man accused of driving impaired in fatal crash with motorcyclist

A Southfield man is accused of driving with alcohol and drugs in his system and then causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in September.

Paul Stuart Dickson, 55, is charged with operating while impaired causing death in the Sept. 25 crash on 8 Mile Road in Southfield, Oakland County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Dickson failed to yield the right of way and pulled in front of a motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle driver to collide with Dickson's vehicle.

The motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Dickson was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.

"This fatal crash was not an accident," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "When an individual chooses to drive under the influence, as appears to be the case here, that person is making a purposeful decision that endangers others."

Dickson faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.