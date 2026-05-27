Southeast Michigan teens facing tough summer jobs market

As millions of teenagers begin their search for summer jobs, many are discovering that opportunities are becoming increasingly scarce.

From shifting interests among young workers to rising costs for employers, both teens and small businesses say this summer's job market looks different.

At Wally's Frozen Custard in St. Clair Shores, the familiar sounds of summer are back, including the hum of an ice cream machine and teens behind the counter. For 19-year-old Zachary Caleca, the job has been a seasonal staple.

"I enjoy working and having fun at the same time," Caleca said.

He's been working summers at the shop for five years. But now, he says, fewer of his peers are joining him in the workforce.

"They want to spend their summer hanging out, going to pool parties, doing all these things instead of actually making money and working a job," he said.

State projections support that observation. In Michigan, unemployment among 16- to 19-year-olds is expected to rise by about 3% in 2026. Nationwide, employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas forecasts teen employment rates could drop to their lowest levels since 1949, something they say is driven by both limited job availability and increased costs for businesses.

For small business owners, the labor market is tightening in unexpected ways. Wally's owner, Matthew Ahearn, said his business used to receive a flood of applications every summer. That's no longer the case.

"We used to sit there and just go through them, go through them, go through them," Ahearn said. "Now, we get 10, 15, 20 — that's it. It's really weird. They're not applying." At the same time, he says costs are climbing. "Minimum wage is going up, but it's also harder because they're not applying," Ahearn added.

The combination of fewer applicants and rising expenses is making it harder for small businesses to maintain staffing levels during one of their busiest seasons.

In Detroit, some organizations are working to connect teens with opportunities and a sense of purpose. Mahogany Jones is the program coordinator for The Yunion's performing arts summer program, one of three camps offered by the nonprofit. Through a partnership with the city's Grow Detroit Young Talent initiative, the organization is employing about 200 teens this summer.

"Staffing is clearly a major part of us being able to run our programming," Jones said. "For a portion of their salaries to be provided by the city; without that, we would have a hard time."

Jones believes the issue goes deeper than just availability, pointing to a growing disconnect between teens and the workforce.

"The times are speaking to youth," she said. "In a lot of ways, youth are just frustrated." She says many young people feel stuck, especially when they lack access to basic financial needs. "One of the frustrations is not being able to have your basic needs — to not have money," Jones explained.

By offering structured programs and creative outlets, organizations like The Yunion aim to give teens both income and a platform to express themselves.

While summer jobs have long been a rite of passage for teens, this year's trends suggest that tradition may be shifting. In 2025, GDYT received 18,000 job applications; this year, they received over 24,000. But we're only able to connect 8,000 youth with employment, leaving over 15,000 individuals still looking for work.