Severe storms sweeping across parts of Southeast Michigan Sunday

Severe storms are moving through parts of Southeast Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Monroe County until 1:45 p.m. The storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail. Officials said a similar alert was in effect in Wayne County and southeastern Washtenaw County until 1 p.m.

A ground stop is in effect at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan, early Sunday afternoon due to thunderstorms passing through, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It's scheduled to expire at 1:45 p.m.

Police in Plymouth, Michigan, said Ann Arbor Road between Southworth Avenue and General Drive is closed due to heavy flooding. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The storms and rain showers may be out of the region by late Sunday afternoon.