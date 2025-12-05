Watch CBS News
Southeast Michigan has several chances for snow this weekend

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan has a couple of chances for snow over the weekend. 

Friday night, a cold front moves through, bringing a chance of some flurries and leaving a dusting of snow, mostly in the northern third of the area. There is a slight chance of seeing some freezing drizzle if enough warm air moves in.

On Sunday morning, a quick low-pressure system moves through the area, bringing a better chance of accumulation. High pressure and cold air from the north may hold most of the snow south of the state line, but nearly everyone has a chance to see anything from a trace of snow to an inch by Sunday afternoon.

Cold air continues to move in through Sunday, so if you don't venture out on Sunday, leave some time for scraping/defrosting on Monday morning.

