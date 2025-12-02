Southeast Michigan school closings and delays for Dec. 2
Some of southeast Michigan's school districts have posted closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2, in response to icy or snow-covered roads.
The list includes schools in Monroe County, where the Michigan Department of Transportation has posted highway closures due to early morning accidents. There are winter weather advisories just over the state line in Ohio. Traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.
Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan
Delays on this page are current as of