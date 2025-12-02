Watch CBS News
Local News

Southeast Michigan school closings and delays for Dec. 2

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Some of southeast Michigan's school districts have posted closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 2, in response to icy or snow-covered roads.

The list includes schools in Monroe County, where the Michigan Department of Transportation has posted highway closures due to early morning accidents. There are winter weather advisories just over the state line in Ohio. Traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue