Watch CBS News
Politics

Southeast Michigan legislators team up on effort to revoke tax breaks for data centers

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A bipartisan effort to repeal a fairly new Michigan tax break for data center developers is in the works in Lansing. 

Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City, said he is sponsoring a bill with the support of Rep. Erin Byrnes, D-Dearborn, and Rep. Jim DeSana, R-Ash Township. Wegela said the representatives plan to introduce the package on Tuesday in Lansing.  

The move is an effort to repeal Public Act 181 and Public Act 204 of 2024, which were intended to provide sales tax exemptions for data center equipment, should a project meet specific criteria. 

There has already been $13 million in tax breaks claimed under the 2024 legislation, according to House fiscal analysts. That number is "expected to grow exponentially with nearly two dozen data center projects in the works," Wegela said. 

The lawmakers referenced concerns that have been part of public comments during local government meetings on recent proposals over the potential for noise and infrastructure demand. Those projects include proposals that have gained public attention in SouthfieldHowell and Saline Township

"As we have seen elsewhere, these data centers produce few jobs, raise utility rates, and put a major strain on our energy resources," Wegela said. "We need to repeal the tax breaks that are encouraging these companies to flock to Michigan, and we have to demand strict regulation and public oversight of these projects." 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue