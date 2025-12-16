Southfield data center moves forward another step after city council vote

The Southfield City Council has given the go-ahead for a site plan review for a proposed data center, moving the project along one more step in the Metro Detroit community.

The topic was on the agenda for Monday's Southfield City Council meeting, as Metrobloks LLC is hoping to build the data center on a vacant lot on Inkster Road, between 11 Mile Road and Interstate 696. The meeting included a public comment time.

There was also a presentation during the Dec. 8 council meeting about the project.

Metrobloks said in its application that it is planning for an appearance of the structures that is "harmonious with nearby existing or future developments," and provides for preservation of natural features where possible.

There already are five data centers in Southfield. This new one is planned for 110,000 square feet in size, much smaller than data centers proposed in Howell and Saline Township.