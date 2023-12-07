Southeast Michigan fire chief speaks on "inappropriate and vulgar" music played from fire truck during parade

(CBS DETROIT) - A fire chief in Monroe County has released a letter regarding the "inappropriate and vulgar" music that was played from a fire truck during a Christmas parade last weekend.

In the letter, Fire Chief Randy Howe of LaSalle Township's volunteer fire department said he has received concerns from several people after the Parade of Lights in Ida on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Howe said the fire truck that was playing the music was a retired engine that the township had sold to an individual ten years ago.

When this truck was sold, they didn't remove the department's name, but Howe says protocol now is removing all department markings before any equipment gets sold.

"I, along with all of the members of the LaSalle Volunteer Fire Department are very disheartened with the negative perception that many either witnessed, or viewed videos of this unfortunate incident," said Howe. "We take our duties very seriously and professionally, all while taking great pride in our township and assisting our neighboring communities when needed."

In addition, he said he is very proud to know no member of his department was involved with that fire truck or supported that behavior during the parade.