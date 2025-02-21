Watch CBS News
Southbound Lodge Freeway reopens after crash at Southfield Freeway

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

All lanes of southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) at M-39 (Southfield Freeway) in Metro Detroit were closed for about a half hour Friday morning as the result of a police situation and a crash.

The closing was posted at 10:10 a.m. on the MI Drive map and Michigan Department of Transportation social media; with M-10 reported back open at 10:44 a.m. 

This location is in Oakland County. 

First responders that are on scene include Southfield Police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.    

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

