Southbound Lodge Freeway reopens after crash at Southfield Freeway

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

All lanes of southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) at M-39 (Southfield Freeway) in Metro Detroit were closed for about a half hour Friday morning as the result of a police situation and a crash.

The closing was posted at 10:10 a.m. on the MI Drive map and Michigan Department of Transportation social media; with M-10 reported back open at 10:44 a.m.

This location is in Oakland County.

First responders that are on scene include Southfield Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.