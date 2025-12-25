South Rockwood woman critically injured, believed to have been run over by SUV

A South Rockwood woman was taken to a hospital after deputies believe she was struck and run over by a sport utility vehicle in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian-vehicle collision happened about 9:42 p.m. Wednesday on Helen Street near Barney Street in Berlin Township.

Steven J. Villneff, 57, of Monroe, was driving a black 2025 GMC Canyon in the area. Deputies said while he was driving, Audra R. Davis, 33, of South Rockwood, approached the driver's side door, grabbing the handle multiple times to get Villneff's attention. The driver did stop and spoke briefly, the report said.

Villneff then started to drove off, northeast on Helen Street, but noticed in his rear view mirror that Davis was now sitting on the side of the road, deputies said. He stopped the vehicle and returned to that location, where he learned Davis was injured.

Deputies said he then assisted her in getting into the GMC and drove her to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital in Trenton.

"It is believed as Mr. Villneff pulled away, Ms. Davis fell to the ground and was run over," deputies said.

Davis was listed in critical condition on Thursday morning at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information that can assist in the case call the traffic services division at 734-240-7548 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.