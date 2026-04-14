Sorority gives high school seniors in Redford Township opportunity to shine bright for prom

Prom season is upon us, and on Tuesday, dozens of high school seniors at Redford Union High School were given the opportunity to find the perfect fit.

CBS Detroit

"Oh, my goodness, it takes me back to my prom day. It's awesome, I love it," said Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. president Lynda Dandridge.

From the dress, shoes, and accessories, more than 25 graduating seniors were given the opportunity to shine bright at prom, all thanks to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

"Our chapter members donate these dresses. This is our way of giving back service. We want them to look as beautiful as we did on prom day," Dandridge said.

CBS Detroit

For senior Nia Warren, mission accomplished.

"I didn't think I was going to find a dress, I really didn't, but then I found one (giggles)," Warren said.

Dandridge said that it's the sorority's second year in the Redford community, hosting a prom dress giveaway. In 2025, the event was hosted at Thurston High School.

This school year, there were more than 50 donated gowns to choose from.

CBS Detroit

"We know going out to buy a prom dress starts at $500 and up, so we can cut that cost by giving them free not just the dress, the accessories, but the shoes," said Dandridge.

A giveaway to make sure every graduating student celebrates the milestone moment of senior prom.

"This has been so exciting. Just to be here with these young ladies to help them find their perfect dress... it puts a smile on their face, and it definitely added excitement to the rest of my day," Dandridge said.