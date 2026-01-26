Some Metro Detroit shelters reach full capacity amid cold temperatures

The below-freezing temperatures in Metro Detroit are especially hard on people who are homeless. It's also led to shelters' phones ringing off the hook.

"We are constantly getting phone calls about the availability of our beds, and unfortunately, we have to say no to a lot of people," said Scott Joy with MCREST.

MCREST is one of the largest and well-known shelters in Macomb County, but right now, it is at full capacity. While it welcomes anyone in its lobby during the day to warm up, its beds are full year-round.

Joy said they rely on nonprofits and churches to keep their operation afloat. He says it's getting harder for churches to open their doors to those in need of shelter.

"Within the church community within our state and nation, you are seeing a lot of aging populations, not a lot of younger people infusing themselves into the congregations," said Joy.

However, some doors, like St. Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens, are still opening and helping as much as they can.

"We are open three days a week from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and we provide a full meal," said Lori Ches, co-director of St. Peter Catholic Church's warming center.

This warming center also gives out free warm clothes and supplies to help people in need stay as comfortable as possible. Ches says the church needs $30,000 a year to make this shelter possible. They feed 60 people at a time, and while they aren't open overnight, they are making a lifesaving impact.

"I know we are saving people's lives. We had one young man come in, it was our first year, and he had been sleeping under a bridge, and he came in and said his feet really hurt do you think I could get some new shoes and sock?" said Ches.

Ches says they were able to get him free medical attention, saving him from trench foot.

"He told us he felt like someone cared about him again and that he could care for himself again," said Ches.