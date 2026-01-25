Several Southeast Michigan communities issue snow emergency as winter storm passes through region

At least nine communities across Southeast Michigan have declared a snow emergency due to the winter storm that's moving across the region on Sunday.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team says the northern half of Sanilac County and part of Lapeer County could see up to three inches of snow. Areas around Pontiac, Mount Clemens and Port Huron may see between three and five inches of accumulation and communities south of Michigan Highway 59 could reach up to six inches.

A snow emergency in Michigan's cities and villages is a local rule that imposes street parking restrictions on designated roads and at designated times to allow snowplows to clear the area.

Here's a full list of municipalities that have declared a snow emergency.

Dearborn

A snow emergency for Dearborn began Sunday at 9 a.m. Emergency sirens were scheduled to sound at that time and at 12 p.m. "as a reminder for residents to remove all parked vehicles from residential streets," city officials said.

Vehicles on the street after 12 p.m. were subject to ticketing and towing by the Dearborn Police Department.

Dearborn Heights

City officials in Dearborn Heights said a snow emergency went into effect on Sunday at 10 a.m. and will remain active until 5 p.m. on Monday.

"Vehicles left in the streets during this time are subject to ticketing," officials said.

Flat Rock

Officials in Flat Rock said the city will be under a snow emergency throughout Sunday. They are asking for patience as crews work to clear roads.

Gibraltar

A snow emergency went into effect in Gibraltar, located in Wayne County, at midnight on Sunday. Officials haven't disclosed how long the declaration will remain active.

Hazel Park

Vehicles in Hazel Park must be removed from the streets by 11 p.m. on Sunday to allow plow operators to clear snow.

Monroe

Residents in Monroe have been in a snow emergency since Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

City officials said trash and recycling containers shouldn't be placed in the roadway while the emergency is in effect.

Rockwood

According to Police Chief Randy Krause, a snow emergency for Rockwood began at 11 p.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Monday. Owners of vehicles not removed from streets may face a $100 fine.

Village of Dundee

Parking vehicles and trailers on public streets in the Village of Dundee is prohibited until Monday at 8 a.m. City officials said any property left on public roadways during this time will be ticketed and towed.

Wayne

A snow emergency for the City of Wayne started Sunday at 12 p.m. and will continue "until further notice," officials said. Any vehicles on the streets may be towed and their owners could be cited.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates on Sunday's winter storm.