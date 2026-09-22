Behind the scenes of the new Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum location

A popular arcade and museum in Oakland County is getting ready to reopen after relocating and undergoing years of renovations.

It's been nearly two years since Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum closed in Farmington Hills.

The owner says this new location in West Bloomfield Township, approximately 1 mile from the former location, will soon reopen to the public.

CBS Detroit

The moment you step inside its new home, the nostalgia sets in.

"We have something for every generation, and it's just going to make you smile, laugh, feel like a kid again," said owner Jeremy Yagoda.

Yagoda says the sights and sounds of vintage games and wacky memorabilia are ready to welcome folks back in.

"We've brought everything over, and I think the vast majority of people are going to be really happy," Yagoda said.

For decades, the family-owned museum has been recognized as a staple in the community.

It was once located at Hunter's Square Shopping Center in Farmington Hills. Almost two years ago, the business was forced out to make way for a mall overhaul.

Yagoda says he was left with no choice but to search for a new spot to carry on his family's legacy. The new location now sits at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield Township.

"It felt like home as soon as we walked in," Yagoda said.

CBS Detroit

The former location was 5,000 square feet. Yagoda says the new space is much larger at 15,000 square feet.

Yagoda says he's added two private party rooms, a special surprise, and he's convinced customers will marvel at the new machines.

He tells CBS News Detroit that even though he's dealt with a few renovation hurdles along the way, this landmark will soon begin a new chapter.

"It's taken longer than we'd hoped for, but we're finally here, so I'm not looking back. I'm only looking forward," Yagoda said.

When will the museum reopen? Yagoda tells CBS News Detroit that there's no date set in stone, but as soon as he clears inspections, which are scheduled soon, it's no longer a matter of months, but weeks until the business opens its doors once again.