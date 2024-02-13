Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum's owner says arcade will find way to live on

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Although the city of Farmington Hills is moving forward with the demolition of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum and an overhaul of the Hunter's Square Shopping Center, Jeremy Yagoda, the proclaimed ringmaster of Marvin's says for now, the landmark has some time on its side.

"From what I understand, we're going to be here until the end of the year. I mean everything is still up in the air, and I haven't been given a solid answer, but that's what it sounds like so far.

Yagoda's father is Marvin Yagoda, who began Marvin's nearly half a century ago. He died in 2017.

As for where everything in the arcade goes when December of 2024 comes, Jeremy Yagoda is hopeful it will be a new location.

"A new place just got to find a place. That's the big challenge. I'd like to stay in this general area, you know. This is a great area for us. It's easily accessible. We've been here for years, so we have deep roots," he says.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Farmington Hills city councilman Randy Bruce says:

"Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum has been a family-focused business in Farmington Hills for over 30 years. Due to the approved redevelopment of Hunter's Square, their current location will no longer be available as a result of the renovation and expansion of the shopping center, including a new Meijer grocery store. The outpouring of support from all over the region and beyond for Marvin's is a testament to their unique and wonderful business and the impression it has made on so many people, young and old. "Unfortunately, this issue boils down to a landlord-tenant issue, one in which the City of Farmington Hills and City Council cannot get involved. We are limited to making sure the redevelopment meets all required ordinances and zoning. Apparently, the current owner has stated that they are now looking for a new, larger space in which to expand and grow, and this would be a win-win situation for everyone if this occurs. We wish them all the best in their new location, hopefully again in Farmington Hills."

"A lot of people saying that my dad would be rolling over in his grave, but I don't think so at all. I think my dad would be a little upset but would be excited. He always use to say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. You've got to make the best out of what you're given, and that's what I'm going to do," Yagoda says.