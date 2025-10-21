Smokeless tobacco products now prohibited at Detroit professional sports stadiums

Smokeless tobacco products, including nicotine pouches, are now prohibited in all professional sports stadiums in the City of Detroit.

With this step, Comerica Park becomes the 18th Major League Baseball stadium to become completely tobacco-free, the announcement said.

The Detroit City Council approved the ordinance during its meeting Tuesday, with the ordinance taking immediate effect. All smokeless tobacco products, alternative nicotine products and other tobacco products will be prohibited in stadiums and sports arenas in the city. The vote came after a recommendation vote and public hearing on Monday by the council's public health and safety standing committee.

Organizations and agencies that signed onto a letter of support earlier in the month included the American Cancer Society, Keep MI Kids Tobacco Free Alliance and the Detroit Parent Network.

"The use of smokeless tobacco, including nicotine pouches, remains a serious blot on the game of baseball. Smokeless tobacco use by Major League Baseball (MLB) players endangers the health of impressionable youth who follow their lead, as well as the players themselves," their letter said. "This policy will send a simple and powerful message to kids: baseball and tobacco don't mix."

The effort to make all MLB stadiums tobacco-free began in 2015 in San Francisco, the coalition said.

Existing policies posted by the major venues generally addressed the questions of cigarettes and e-cigarettes. For example, Comerica Park earlier launched a smoke-free policy that also prohibits e-cigarettes and vape pens. Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, has a policy that prohibits electronic cigarettes and vapers in the stadium. Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings, also has a policy that prohibits both smoking and vaping.

