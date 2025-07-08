Two people injured after small plane crashes in water near Michigan airport

Two people, including the pilot, were hospitalized after a small plane crashed on Tuesday in water near an airport in Ottawa County, Michigan.

At about 1:42 p.m. on July 8, authorities responded to the crash at the Riverview Airport in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that a Cessna 177 plane was taking off from the airport when it veered off the runway, crashing into water in a gravel pit.

The sheriff's office says two people were on the plane: the 84-year-old pilot and an 83-year-old male passenger, both from Hudsonville. Authorities say two people who were near the crash site helped the pilot and passenger to shore before they were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.