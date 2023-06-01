Watch CBS News
Small plane crash lands in backyard of Detroit home, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a small single-engine plane crash-landed in the backyard of a Detroit home on Wednesday.

Police say the plane crashed in the 12100 block of Duchess Street and landed between two garages, knocking down tree limbs.

Two passengers in the plane were not injured.

Police have not released any further information.

