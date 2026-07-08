Metro Detroit businesses pick up the pieces after days-long power outage

Small business owners in Metro Detroit are frustrated in the aftermath of the power outage that impacted services for several days.

The inside of JP's Trolley Stop in Taylor was forced to shut down because the power was out.

"I've been through this so many times that it's sickening, it's maddening," said business owner Krissy McGuire.

The power came back on Tuesday, but the damage was already done. McGuire, who co-owns multiple restaurants, says she took a $25,000 hit.

"We would have been very busy. We lost revenue for all those days, we lost all of our product, so we're repurchasing. We're, you know, restocking everything. Our poor employees lost all those days' worth of work," McGuire said.

She says it's going to take more than a month to recover the losses.

"The bills just keep on coming. They don't stop. The linemen, hats off, they are the true heroes in all this. I just want to know what the higher-ups are going to do to rectify this," McGuire said.

About four minutes away on Wick Road, dogs are getting a glow-up at the groomers. Theresa Ingison, owner of Splish Splash Pet Wash, says that for the past 24 hours, she's been trying to reschedule the 150 appointments canceled due to the power outage.

"We do between 30 and 45 dogs a day, and that brings us in a few $1,000 every day," Ingison said.

"That's a lot of appointments, and I'm still working on it now."

Ingison says power outages occur at least four to five times a year.

"In the 18 years, I can't even count on my hands how many times we've had to close down because of a power outage. It's always something, and it's such a detriment to us," Ingison said.

Ingison echoes other small business owners who want a more reliable power grid.

"We're all losing money, but we're paying more every month. It seems like my bill is higher and higher, but the services I'm getting are not what they should be," she said.

Power may be restored for these businesses, but the effects of the outage will linger for much longer.