Front and center this weekend are the local small businesses trying to endure in this economy.

CBS News Detroit visited Eastern Market in Detroit on Saturday to learn how Small Business Saturday makes a big impact.

Thousands of people visit the market every weekend to check out the local food vendors, artisans, craftsmen and farmers in Michigan. The tradition is an even bigger draw on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"I came down here to visit family for the holidays, and it's a local tradition that they have of coming down to the Eastern Market to always shop here with these local vendors, always getting good deals, fresh produce. Just love walking around and feeling the vibe in the air," Tom Jaworski, a shopper, said.

Small business owners say, without your help, they wouldn't survive.

"You know, we're not these elaborate corporate corporations, so we're just trying to make it just like everybody else," Michelle Wyckoff, small business owner, Michelle's Creations, said.

The products are cultivated and made with love.

"You know, when you work for yourself, you work harder, you work longer hours, but the rewarding part is that I'm working for myself and I am serving my people," Wyckoff said.

While shopping at Eastern Market, you may discover something new or unique.

"It was really cool to see people coming out to come help support, like, you know, small business like mine, the farms that are around here, plants, everything, all the stuff people make. It's very good for, you know, kind of getting your name out there, and word of mouth is pretty big here," Gwyn Scharf, assistant, Bossy B's Bakery, said.

Small business owners say they normally see an increase in profits thanks to the marketing campaign's mainstream influence.

"It's kind of a slow season between Thanksgiving and Christmas, at least for us. But today, we sold a lot more than you were expecting to, especially compared to last year," Scharf said.

That's why shopping local and supporting small businesses matter.

"I think it's great to go ahead and give the working people their due. They, you know, work hard for their money, and they don't have the corporate profits. They're, you know, digging in and just supporting their families," Jaworski said.