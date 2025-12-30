Drivers ignore "Slow Down, Move Over" laws, raising risks on the road: "Lives are literally on the line"

All 50 states in the U.S. have "Slow Down, Move Over" laws to help protect crews working on the side of the road or first responders handling an emergency — yet many drivers are not obeying them.

The laws require drivers to move over one lane or, if that's not possible, to slow down to a safe speed when passing a vehicle with flashing lights stopped on the side of the road.

Despite that, 46 emergency responders were hit and killed on the side of the road in 2024, according to the Emergency Responders Safety Institute, and so far in 2025, at least 31 have been killed.

"I think it's a key piece for safety for all law enforcement across this country. The reason it's a law is because we were already having a problem," said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. "In today's day and age where a lot of people are occupied with their phone in their car … that is also another distractor that has increased these kinds of incidents."

AAA studied video of drivers passing roadside incidents. The researchers found 36% of drivers — nearly four in every 10 passing a scene — failed to slow down or move over.

Compliance was worse when drivers passed a tow truck, with only 58% in the surveillance video complying with the law, the study found.

"People's lives are literally on the line and they're at risk," said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

AAA researchers recommend states increasing public awareness of "move over" laws. Another issue identified in the research was weak enforcement, with drivers perceiving little risk of being ticketed.

"What we're finding is that a lot of people have heard of this, understand it, but aren't really following through with it — and speed is such a big part of this," Diaz said.

The penalty for breaking the laws varies widely, from just $30 in Florida to $2,500 in Virginia.