Sen. Slotkin says Michigan home was targeted in bomb threat

Michigan U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin said on Friday that her home was targeted in a bomb threat.

According to a statement from the senator's office, Slotkin was not home at the time of the threat. Michigan State Police searched the property and determined that no one was in danger.

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police. U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible," read the statement.

CBS News Detroit reached out to MSP for additional details and is waiting to hear back.

The reported bomb threat comes one day after President Trump condemned Democratic lawmakers, accusing six of them, including Slotkin, of "seditious behavior." The allegations stemmed from a group of Democratic elected officials releasing a video, urging service members and members of the intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders" and obey the U.S. Constitution.

The video featured Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris DeLuzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Slotkin, a former CIA officer, dismissed Mr. Trump's allegations, saying, "I would hope that people of all backgrounds — Democrat, Republican, Independent — would agree that threatening death for people you disagree with is beyond the pale of who we are as Americans."

Slotkin said on Thursday that she has 24/7 security after receiving threats.

Note: The video previously aired on Nov. 20, 2025.