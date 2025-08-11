Six injured after SUV crashes into Amish buggy in Southwest Michigan

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

Six Amish buggy riders were taken to a hospital – one with critical injuries – after a sport utility vehicle struck their buggy in Southwest Michigan.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday along County Road 388 in Van Buren County's Bloomingdale Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office reported the buggy was westbound on County Road 388 when it was struck from behind by the SUV.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene to assist the injured. Injuries were reported as serious to four of the buggy riders, and critical to another.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

"It appeared that speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash," the report said.

County Road 388 was closed for about four hours in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

First responders assisting deputies on scene included Bloomingdale Fire, Columbia Fire, LIFE EMS and Van Buren EMS.